The State Public Prosecution clarified, through a tweet published yesterday on its accounts on social media, that no criminal case will be instituted against someone who was not 11 years old at the time of the commission of the crime. The Public Prosecution indicated that, according to Article 64 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law, a criminal case is not instituted against a person who was not 11 years old at the time of the commission of the crime, and the provisions stipulated for loss of discrimination and young age apply to In the legislation on juvenile delinquents and vulnerable to delinquency.

The dissemination of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.



