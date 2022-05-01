Leon, Guanajuato.- A few hours ago the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuatodecided to release the element from the National Guard (GN) identified as: Iván Ibarra Blanco, military police of the National Guard. A few minutes ago DEBATE reported that the element of the National Guard was not linked to the process, this situation was rejected by the University of Guanajuato and relatives of the now deceased, Ángel Yael.

This was the official statement released by the family of Ángel Yael, a 19-year-old who was a student at the Faculty of Agronomy at the University of Guanajuato.

The University of Guanajuato, positioned internationally as one of the 100 best universities in Latin America, repudiated the situation, it was the rector Luis Felipe Agripino, who asked the best lawyers of the institution to advise the parents of the student Ángel Yael to that justice be obtained, both the academic community, Yael’s social and family circle do not accept the idea that no charge be attributed to the element, despite the fact that his statement was made out loud about the act he committed, despite despite that he turned himself in and there was a witness, Iván Blanco was released and was not brought to trial.

The institution of higher education, the University of Guanajuato, shared through its official twitter account the official position of Ángel Yael’s parents, this is the statement they released:

In social networks, Internet users condemn the events, despite the fact that there is an open investigation by the National Human Rights Commission, the truth is that the element has already been released, it will be in the next few days when more information will be released. about this situation. For now, relatives of the now deceased, Ángel Yael, condemn political propaganda; trips, spectacular and medals that the Municipal Government of Irapuato, as well as the State and also the Federal who is apparently the most involved in defending the element he argued: “He had a moment of confusion and pulled the trigger that would end the life of Ángel Yael, in the next few days more information will be provided on this delicate situation that shook the entire society.