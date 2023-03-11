Pope Francis has expressed his willingness to review celibacy within the Catholic Church, as it is a “temporary recipe” for the Western Church.

“There is no contradiction in the possibility of a priest marrying. Celibacy in the Western Church is a temporary prescription: I don’t know if it’s resolved one way or another, but it’s provisional in that sense,” said Pope Francis, in an interview from his residence in Vatican City, Italy, to the Argentine portal Infobae — cited by the Ecclesia agency — on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his pontificate.

Pope says war in Ukraine not just fomented by ‘Russian empire’

Asked whether the issue of celibacy “could be reviewed”, the head of the Catholic Church replied “yes, yes”, adding that many of the members of the Eastern Church, those who wish to, “are married”.

“In the Catholic Church there are married priests: the entire Eastern Rite is married. All. Here at the Curia we have one – today I came across him – who has his wife, his son”, Francis revealed.

In the interview, the Pope acknowledged that “sometimes celibacy can lead to machismo” and highlighted the need to appoint more women to positions of responsibility in the Vatican.

“The Economy Council is made up of six cardinals and six lay people. the laity [eram] all men, of course. It had to be renewed and I put in a man and five women (…). Instead of putting a vice governor, I put a vice governor, and he [o governador, Fernando Berges] he feels much more helped because women resolve issues and resolve them well”, admitted the Pope.

“They have another methodology. They have a sense of time, of waiting, of patience, different from that of men. It doesn’t diminish men, they are just different and have to complement each other,” she added.