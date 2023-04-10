With everything and the recess imposed by the holidays of Easterthe conflict between Autonomous University of Sinaloa and the 64 Legislature for the reform of the Higher Education Law and the Organic Law of the same institution keeps public opinion in suspense. Despite the calls by the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, to settle the conflict with a political background, the tense relationship between both parties has not relaxed one iota. The last episode of this already long story occurred in Congress, when the Oversight Commission instructed the Superior State Audit Office (ASE) to do everything possible in the sense that the Rosalina house is opened to administrative inspection.

While the conflict is being resolved, The Superior State Audit Office, through its head, Emma Guadalupe Félix Rivera, has already filed a complaint for abuse of authority against the UAS attorney, Robespierre Lizárraga, and whatever it turns out. This after the UAS refused to intervene by the ASE to control the use of public resources. The determination of the ASE is that despite the autonomy that the UAS has, it is not exempt from inspection action. According to the Oversight Commission of the State Congress, the ASE is the body empowered to review and oversee public resources, including the income of agencies, state or municipal entities, autonomous constitutional bodies and other public-private persons who manage, administer , guard and exercise public resources.

According The rainy season is approaching, nervousness is increasing on the part of the commercial sector of Culiacán, especially in the downtown area of ​​this state capital. And it is that The CFE has not seen any work to avoid the usual blackouts in the first frame. The problem is so old. The merchants estimated losses of up to 4 million pesos in the first three blackouts of last season. There must be, therefore, an evident concern on the part of the regional superintendency of the CFE to prevent the problem this year.

today, possibly a preliminary report is given on the results of the preventive operation for Holy Week and Easter. Until yesterday there were 18 people killed in road accidents, mainly drowning. The mixture of alcohol and violence was once again one of the main reasons for the reported accidents. Let’s hope that the authorities don’t come out with the usual speech that the balance is still white because most of the events happened outside the tourist areas. Easter week still remains to pass, when thousands of families still take the opportunity to travel to the main destinations of the entity.

Then there is also time to reform preventive actions to save more lives, no matter that you have to fine and apply the breathalyzer to prevent more families from being left in mourning.

