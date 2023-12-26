Number 2 of the Ministry of Justice gave a statement after a meeting with security chiefs from the Three Powers

The interim Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Cappelli, said this Tuesday (Dec 26, 2023) that there is no concern for the 1-year anniversary of the 8th of January organized by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). However, he stated that the ministry will monitor any action that “threaten the Powers”.

“We have been monitoring threats and attacks on democratic institutions, but so far there is nothing to worry about. Technical meetings will take place from now until the 4th [de janeiro]“said Cappelli after a meeting with security chiefs from the Three Powers, in Brasília.

Cappelli announced that the PAI (Integrated Actions Program) for the ceremony –with the participation of the PF (Federal Police), PRF (Federal Highway Police), GSI (Institutional Security Office) and other security forces– will be signed on Wednesday (Dec 4, 2023). He also stated that the total closure of the Esplanada dos Ministérios is not yet planned.

“I say again that Brazil is a free and democratic country, demonstrations are always welcome and typical of democracy. What we will monitor are initiatives that go against the powers that be”said Cappelli.

The event will take place in the Black Room of the Federal Senate, at 3pm. According to Cappelli, the presence of:

presidents of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary;

deputies, senators, ministers of state;

presidents of the State Courts of Justice;

presidents of the Legislative Assemblies;

governors; It is

representatives of civil society.

“It will be a moment of party and democratic celebration to celebrate democracy reinvigorated after the unacceptable acts of January 8, 2023”said the interim Minister of Justice.