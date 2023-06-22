The English clubs allocate 4.3 billion to signings against the 2 of the Italians. And with depreciation, the gap widens even more. A spending power built up over 30 years
There are 4 billion separations between us and them. In a year, Premier League clubs collect 4 billion more than those in Serie A. We need to start from here, from the revenues that the most glamorous league in the world has built up over thirty years of good policies and long-term visions, to explain the daily dynamics of the transfer market. Spending power issue.
#comparison #Premier #spends #double #salaries #Serie
Leave a Reply