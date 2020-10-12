Petrol Diesel Price Today 12th October 2020: Government oil companies have not made any change in the prices of diesel and petrol even today. There has been no change in petrol prices since 20 days. At the same time, the price of diesel is still stable for the tenth day. In the last one month, diesel has become cheaper by more than three rupees per liter, the most expensive diesel and petrol is being sold in Jaipur in Rajasthan and Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Petrol is about Rs 7 more and diesel Rs 9 per liter more expensive than Delhi.

Petrol remained at Rs 81.06 and diesel at Rs 70.46 per liter in Delhi on Monday. Petrol in the commercial city of Mumbai stood at Rs 87.74 per liter and diesel at Rs 76.86 per liter. Petrol in Kolkata remained unchanged at Rs 82.59 per liter and diesel at Rs 73.99 per liter. In Chennai, the price of petrol remained at Rs 84.14 per liter and DJV at Rs 75.99 per liter. According to the website of Indian Oil, on 12 October 2020, the rates of diesel and petrol in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai remained as follows ..

city Diesel (Rs / liter) Petrol (Rs / liter) Delhi 70.46 81.06 Mumbai 76.86 87.74 Ahmedabad 75.81 78.48 Pune 75.45 87.46 Chennai 75.95 84.14 Kolkata 73.99 82.59 Indore 78.11 88.78 Jaipur 79.27 88.21 Agra 70.69 81.27 Noida 71 81.58 Patna 76.1 83.73 Ranchi 74.58 80.73 Lucknow 70.91 81.48 Chandigarh 70.17 77.99 Bengaluru 74.63 83.69

Such prices double

After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles. Prices of petrol and diesel change daily depending on the price of crude in the international market along with foreign exchange rates. Oil marketing companies fix petrol and diesel rates daily after reviewing prices. Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise petrol and diesel rates at 6 am daily.

Know the rates of petrol and diesel in your city through SMS

You can also check the price of petrol and diesel in your city daily via SMS. Indian Oil (IOC) consumers can send RSP at number 9224992249 and HPCL’s consumer HPPRICE can be sent to number 9222201122. BPCL consumers can send RSP to the number 9223112222.

