Petrol Diesel Price Today 6th October 2020: Government oil companies have not made any changes in the prices of diesel and petrol today. Today, on Tuesday, petrol in Delhi remained at 81.06 and diesel at 70.46 rupees per liter. According to the website of Indian Oil, on 6 October 2020, the rates of diesel and petrol in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai remained as follows ..

city Diesel (Rs / liter) Petrol (Rs / liter) Delhi 70.46 81.06 Kolkata 73.99 82.59 Mumbai 76.86 87.74 Chennai 76.01 84.14

Such prices double

After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles. Prices of petrol and diesel change daily depending on the price of crude in the international market along with foreign exchange rates. Oil marketing companies fix petrol and diesel rates daily after reviewing prices. Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise petrol and diesel rates at 6 am daily.

Know the rates of petrol and diesel in your city through SMS