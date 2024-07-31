President of the STF criticizes the printed vote, which, according to him, “has always been the path of fraud”

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Roberto Barroso, said on Tuesday (30.Jul.2024) that there is no chance of what is happening in the elections in Venezuela happening in Brazil. The leader of the Latin American country, Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), ran for re-election and declared himself the winner, despite the opposition accusing fraud and questioning the result.

According to Barroso, the printed vote “has always been the path of fraud in Brazil, in general.” The judge added: “In 1996, we implemented an electronic voting system and ended fraud. What is happening in Venezuela today has no chance of happening in Brazil.”.

Just like in Brazil, in Venezuela, voting is done using an electronic ballot box. However, it is also printed. After registering the vote in the system, a paper receipt is printed, which the voter can use to check the vote and deposit it manually in a physical ballot box. The votes are stored in the machine’s memory and, at the end of the day, the head of the section prints the ballot paper and compares it with the printed votes cast. Read more about the voting system in Venezuela in this report.

“Here, voting is electronic, the source code is open 1 year in advance, and everyone can monitor it. We bring in foreign observers, open it to the press, open it to the parties, open it to the Federal Police, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Everyone can look. And then we seal the program. The ballot boxes are never connected to the internet. Therefore, they are ‘unhackable’.”, completed the president of the Supreme Court.

Barroso’s statement was made during the “Justice” event, in GLA (Brazilian Academy of Letters), in Rio. He participated as a speaker alongside the journalist and president of the entity, Merval Pereira.

LULA DISAGREES

Earlier, also on Tuesday (30.Jul), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) gave a divergent opinion on the elections in Venezuela. He said that “there is nothing serious, nothing abnormal” in the Venezuelan electoral process. According to the PT member, the courts must decide.

The president declared “to be convinced” that it was a process “normal”but said that it is necessary to wait for the complete electoral data and for these to be confirmed as true in order to recognize the result.

“So, there is a process. There is nothing serious, there is nothing scary. I see the Brazilian press treating it as if it were World War III. There is nothing abnormal. There was an election, there was a person who said he had 51%, there was a person who said he had 40-something percent. One agrees, the other does not. Go to court and the courts will act.”he said in an exclusive interview with journalist Eunice Ramos, from the affiliate of TV Globo in Mato Grosso. Read more in this report.