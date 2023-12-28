Although the movement is slow, it seems imminent that sooner or later in this winter market, América will close the sale of Sebastián Cáceres, it is the player's desire to make the leap in quality towards Europe and it seems that now that it has been key In the pursuit of the Liga MX title, the club will open the door to its sale as long as an offer arrives that meets the demands of the Coapa nest board.
Sebastián's loss will not be an easy blow to solve, although América is already working on it. The first step was to ensure the continuity of Lichnovsky so as not to lose the two star defenders, now, the team must define the direct replacement for the Uruguayan, it seems that neither Reyes nor Ramón Juárez have full confidence in this and the future of Néstor Araujo is a total unknown, this being the case, the champion will have to move in the market to find the required center back and the name that sounds the most and that seems most logical is Unai Bilbao from Atlético de San Luis.
The 29-year-old center back has real options to reach América, a club that has wanted him since before Jardine was the coach. Now, all factors place the Spaniard as the perfect replacement for Sebastián, starting with his age: he is 29 years old, an age of plenitude on the field. He also knows perfectly André's game plan, with whom he has a close relationship. He has a left-handed profile, which makes him perfectly complementary to Lichnovsky, and if that were not enough, he is about to complement his naturalization process so he could even be eligible for the Mexican National Team.
Perhaps the complex factor is his transfer price, since Unai is valued at 4 million euros, that is, his price could be above said figure, however, it should not be a problem, since America will earn much more money for Cáceres, so there will be reinvestment capital and the relationship between directors is very close in recent times, so it is expected that the negotiation will be accessible. All the factors, starting with the sporting ones, place Bilbao as the ideal signing for the Coapa defense.
