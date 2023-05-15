After the fall of Atlas, the club’s board of directors understands that times of change have to come. The team requires a renovation, since this is the squad that was formed by Diego Cocca and not by Benjamín Mora, who perhaps has other ideas on the field that he cannot implement because he does not have the required players. In this way, the red and black will close the sale of several of their footballers, including the great stars of the squad.
The strong man in the Atlas team, by far the great star of the club, is Julián Quiñones and it is no secret to anyone that the América team has a direct interest in signing him this summer, a movement that could well be the star transfer of the market in Mexico . Given this, it has been speculated in the last few hours that the Guadalajara cadre would deliver Julián to the cadre of the country’s capital in exchange for Álvaro Fidalgo, however, this movement is completely ruled out.
Grupo Orlegi has no interest in getting Álvaro Fidalgo’s letter, much less to send the Spaniard to the second division of his country with Sporting de Gijón, as the rumor claimed. Right now in 90min we reaffirm that Julián is negotiable, for América or any other team inside or outside of Mexico, but Atlas will only accept money for the Colombian, a figure of around 10-15 million dollars, there is no other way for which Quiñones leaves the group of red and black.
#barter #America #Atlas #Julián #Quiñones
Leave a Reply