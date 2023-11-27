For Western countries, there is “no alternative” but to continue supporting Ukraine in the war against RussiaJens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the European Union, told AFP this Monday. North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“It happens very often in wars that, when people realize that this can last a long time, it becomes very difficult,” he said. Stoltenberg told AFP in an interview at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“We have no alternative. The alternative of letting the president (Russian Vladimir Putin) win is a tragedy for Ukraine and is dangerous for us,” he added.

Stoltenberg He made these statements at a time when the continuity of international support for Ukraine.

The United States has provided more than 40 billion dollars in security aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion, and pledged to support Kiev for as long as necessary.

But opposition to the government has cast doubt on the future of American aid.

“Despite the difficulties, despite the lack of progress or achievements or territorial gains, we must continue to support Ukraine,” Stoltenberg stressed.

“We have the responsibility, as political leaders but also as individual citizens in our countries, to defend Ukraine,” he insisted.

In the opinion of the head of NATO, Putin “has not achieved what he wanted in Ukraine.”

“The war in Ukraine is a big strategic mistake and a defeat for Putin,” he said.

Velyka Dymerka, in Ukraine, after 500 days of the war in Ukraine. Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The accession of Ukraine

The head of the Western military alliance refused to speculate on whether Ukraine would be could grant membership in NATO if it agreed to cede part of its occupied territory to Russia.

“That could be interpreted as the beginning of some kind of negotiation on behalf of Ukraine and I will not do it,” said the former Norwegian prime minister.

According to him, “it is up to Ukraine to decide what kind of conditions it is willing to accept. It is our responsibility to support Ukraine and that is exactly what we are doing.”

Stoltenberg is expected to leave office in 2024, after a decade at the helm of NATO, a period marked by the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return of full-scale war in Europe.

As successes during his mandate, Stoltenberg highlighted the new deployment of troops on the eastern flank of the alliancethe increase in defense spending and the acceptance of new members.

Regarding Sweden’s delayed accession to NATO, the official expressed that he wanted Turkey to move faster in the ratification process.

In terms of a possible successor, he praised outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as a “friend and good colleague.”

“He is a capable politician with a lot of experience as prime minister, but it is not for me to decide who will be my successor,” he said.

AFP