Since the World Cup ended, the rumors about what will happen to the players of different teams have been increasing more and more. In the case of ‘CR7’, for several weeks there has been speculation that he could join the Saudi team ‘Al-Nassr’.

According to the Spanish media ‘Marca’, the former Manchester United player will sign in the summer of 2025 and it is estimated that he should stay in the team for a minimum of five years. “Two and a half years as a player and the rest as ambassador of the Arab country’s candidacy, along with Egypt and Greece, for the organization of the 2030 World Cup,” the web portal reported.

It is even believed that they offered him approximately 200 million euros (approximately one billion Colombian pesos) for each of the seasons.

However, there are still many doubts about it due to the refusals that the Portuguese star had given, in previous days, in front of the media when he was asked about the proposal.

“No, it’s not true,” he said in the mixed zone at the Lusail stadium, after scoring 6-1 against Switzerland.

It should be remembered that the 37-year-old footballer left the English team after he criticized the club and declared in an interview, for the British program ‘Talk TV’, who had no respect for coach Erik ten Hag, due to the personal inconveniences they had had.

Likewise, for him, Manchester United was “stopped in time” and there was no chance of progress there.

i ️ Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United immediately and by mutual agreement. The club thanks him for his contribution throughout his time at Old Trafford.#MUFC – Manchester United (@ManUtd_Es) November 22, 2022

Days later, the English Premier League team issued a statement that read: “Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, effective immediately. The club thanks him for his immense contribution during two spells at Old Trafford, in which he scored 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family all the best for the future.”

‘I don’t know who Ronaldo is’

The confusion was also fueled by a video posted on Twitter, in which a user asking the team president, Faisal Bin Turki, about the signing of the European, is quite confused.

“Who is Ronaldo? Do not know him”, says the president of Al-Nassr in the clip that has 580,000 views and 955 “likes.”

In the comments, different users objected that the problem had been the pronunciation of the person who had recorded and that probably, if I showed him a photo of him, he would recognize him without problem.

“Because you asked him about Ronaldo… and he honestly didn’t know what he did… but ask him about Ronaldo the second time and you’ll see,” wrote one of the tweeters.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the match against Switzerland

Others also branded the president ignorant and reaffirmed that the triumphs of ‘CR7’ will position him higher and higher.

On the other hand, Pedro Sepúlveda, a journalist for the Portuguese news channel ‘SIC Noticias’, also confirmed that Ronaldo would reject the offer because he still wants to play at the highest level.

However, there are other sources and journalists, such as José Félix Díaz, editor-in-chief of the newspaper ‘Marca’, who affirm that in the penultimate week of December 2022, the details for the hiring of the international soccer legend were finalized. .

