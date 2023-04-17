Definitelythe Mocoritense councilor Juan Fernando León García has been increasing its participation in the council on various issues related to the Finance Commission that it presides over, it seems that he is finally encouraging himself to speak, this after the fact that during the first assemblies his voice was not even known, which gave him the appearance of an inactive councilor.

But who should get to work and manage is the councilor José Silvano Higuera Meraz, because for some months his only request in the council is that they put the lights on the municipal sports field to work, this despite being the president of the Urban Planning, Ecology and Public Works Commission, an area of ​​much analysis and surveillance, a task that it is notorious that he has not done. But the good thing is that his partner, councilor Walter Pérez López, helps him by asking for reports on the works carried out and even calling the head of this department, Fernando Nájar, to appear.

The shrimp ban is already onand although the inspection and surveillance program by the State Fisheries and Aquaculture Secretariat started on April 3, in the municipality of Angostura they are still programming this, for which reason the mayor Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta He should speed up the situation as the first authority and immediately start with it to protect the bay of Santa María and the species that are breeding, because it is an important issue that should not be allowed to pass for a long time.

On wet it’s raining Armando Camacho Aguilar, municipal president of Salvador Alvarado. Still has not reached an agreement with the Union of Workers at the Service of the City Council, and it also has to give a prompt solution to the issue of the homologation of salaries of police officers and Municipal Transit agents, since it only has a week left to respond to this issue. Wow, your work team must be working hard to get out of these situations, because the STASASA strike is already breaking out today. With this, they will surely be motivated to rush to respond to the police, because if something distinguishes this sector, it is that they do not mince words with the support of the Guerreros Unidos Group. In the same way, they could put together another demonstration to demand their rights.

Preventively, César Eutiquio Domínguez, manager of Jumapaang, is taking on the task of placing more than 60 sewer covers throughout the municipality coast to prevent them from being filled with garbage now that the rainy season is approaching, however, they are going to have to raise awareness in society because they have the bad habit of lifting them to throw away the waste and that is how many have been lost . The trustees and commissioners of each community will have to start inspecting and see how they get their attention.

