By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The president of the Senate and the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said on Friday that democracy is the only way to achieve harmonious coexistence and the only acceptable path.

The parliamentarian’s statement, the latest in a series of comments he made along the same lines, comes precisely at a time when the country’s electoral system and electronic voting machines have been the target of attacks and questioning by President Jair Bolsonaro and their supporters.

“It is unbelievable that in 2022, with all the problems we have in the country, it is still necessary to defend democracy from the various attacks,” the Senate president posted on Twitter.

“Democracy is the only way for us to live together harmoniously and advance as a nation. There is no other acceptable way.”

The electronic voting system has been a preferred target for Bolsonaro, supporters of the president and the military who are aligned with him. On several occasions, the president casts doubts, without presenting reasons or evidence, regarding the fairness of the votes, the security of the system and the possibility of auditing, generating a climate of tension with the Judiciary.

In this context, still in 2021, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) created an election transparency commission and invited the Armed Forces to participate in the group, which also includes representatives of entities and the National Congress.

This was not enough, however, to avoid clashes, which began to involve more directly Armed Forces authorities, such as the Minister of Defense, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira.