🚨 The TAS sentenced Independiente to pay the US$ 5,700,000 to America that he owes for Cecilio Domínguez.

*️⃣The "Red" has 45 days to pay him and, if he does not, the transfer ban begins to apply.

— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) November 23, 2022