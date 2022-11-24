The sales of Silvio Romero and Cecilio Domínguez to Independiente de Avellaneda have become a real headache for Club América. The Argentine team took several years to pay for the signing of ‘Chino’ and still has not finished settling the money agreed by the Paraguayan striker.
The Eagles have had to go to higher courts to force Independiente to pay their debts. According to the most recent reports, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) ruled in favor of the Mexican team and sentenced the Argentine squad to pay the amount of five million 700 thousand dollars for the pass of Cecilio Domínguez.
The journalist César Luis Merlo indicated that “El Rojo” has 45 days to pay said amount to Club América, otherwise he will face a punishment and will not be able to make transfers
In addition to the price of the transfer, Independiente de Avellaneda will have to cover the expenses that the Mexican team made to defend itself legally.
At the beginning of 2019, Independiente signed Cecilio Domínguez for a figure close to six million dollars. In recent months, Independiente tried to propose a payment plan, but América did not want to negotiate and they sought to collect the full amount in cash after several years of inconvenience.
In the event that the ‘Red’ does not cover his debt with the Eagles, they will not be able to sign in the winter market.
