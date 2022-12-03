It is undeniable that Chivas de Guadalajara needs some reinforcements in key positions. However, the team led by Veljko Paunovic has not announced any signing up to now. Apparently Cincinnati FC and Puebla rejected the first offers that the Sacred Flock sent for Brandon Vásquez and Jordi Cortizo.
Apparently, the Mexican midfielder from Puebla is very close to signing with Rayados de Monterrey, so the rojiblancos would be left without one of their priorities for the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The directive headed by Fernando Hierro has not been able to close any reinforcement so far. The situation begins to be worrisome.
A couple of weeks ago, the hiring of Marco Fabián de la Mora, who played in the last tournament with Mazatlán FC, was considered a fact. How is this negotiation going so far?
According to the most recent reports, Marco Fabián will not arrive at Chivas de Guadalajara. The reporter Fernando Esquivel indicated through his social networks that despite the contacts and meetings that the rojiblanca board held with his youth squad, everything indicates that ‘Marquito’ will continue in the Sinaloan team.
Chivas would have tried to negotiate with the Cañoneros to terminate the midfielder’s contract, but the operation did not come to fruition.
This report indicates that once Fernando Hierro returns from working as an analyst for the 2022 World Cup for an international television network, another attempt will be made to add Marco Fabián to the Sacred Flock.
This report indicates that Paunovic had an influence so that Fabián did not reach the team.
