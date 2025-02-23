There is much to count on Francoism

“But you know who Franco was?” He asked his youngest son a friend of mine, already retired and who was a newspaper of Diario16, that is, a professional committed to freedom and politically aware (as it was told in the 70s ). “I don’t know. I think that we have not yet given it in class, ”the student replied. I fear that it is not an isolated case because the generations born in freedom -after the entry into force of the 1978 Constitution -, are almost all of the dictatorship and the transition that led this country to democracy. We have not known how to tell them the complete truth of what happened so that, still today, we are discussing when the dictatorship ended and at what time democracy began.

Radio Pirenaica decreed the end of the dictatorship on July 14, 1977, the day after the inauguration of the Congress and the Senate chosen by universal suffrage in the first free general elections in 41 years. The radio speech celebrated the constitutive session of cuts that already considered constituents and that-said the announcer- would be the “responsible for burying the last vestiges of Franco.” The clandestine station, which gave voice to the communist resistance and the emblematic speeches of Dolores Ibarruri haranging the republican left since the same civil war, closed its microphones forever on that day, thus giving the dictatorship out the dictatorship because the PCE, to the ” Cancel the last vestige ”of his clandestinity, gave“ for his mission ”. Nothing is further. There would still be many reforms to address, rights to recover and prisoners and prey to release. Although the communists had plenty of reasons to close the clandestinity page, today we are verifying that the fight against Franco is yet to be completed.