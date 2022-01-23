Sunday, January 23, 2022
There is mourning in Colombian tennis

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2022
in Sports
Tennis

Tennis

From Spain they announce the death of a great player of the racket.

The historical Colombian tennis coach William ‘Duck’ Alvarez passed away last Saturday in Barcelona at the age of 87, reported the Emilio Sánchez Vicario Academy.

See also  January transfer market: what Serie A teams need and who will change their shirt

Álvarez was the coach of outstanding Spanish tennis players such as Emilio Sánchez Vicario himself, Sergio Casal, Joan Balcells, Tomás Carbonell, Jordi Burillo, Julián Alonso and Juan Viloca, among others.

Managed great players

It may interest you: (Formula One in Barranquilla? This is the proposal announced by Duque)

Before starting his coaching career in Spain in the 1970s, he was a prominent tennis player in Colombia and defended his country in the Davis Cup.

In addition to training Spanish players, Álvarez directed other prominent tennis players on the international scene such as Andy Murray, Grigor Dimitrov and Juan Mónaco.

Court 4 of the Academia Sánchez-Casal del Prat del Llobregat (Barcelona) receives the name of Pista William “Pato” Álvarez with an inscription that concludes that he is the “creator of the current Spanish tennis training system”.

It may interest you: (Analysis: Colombia’s rival: Be careful! Peru is playing a lot)

EFE

.
