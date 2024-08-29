There is mourning in Colombian sports journalism after the unfortunate departure of Oscar Luis ‘El Chango’ Cardenas, whose health has been seriously affected in recent days.

In the early hours of Thursday, August 29, the death of one of the most beloved and remembered voices of the city of Calidue to the orphan disease he suffered in recent years.

Oscar Luis was diagnosed 4 years ago with the disease known as Charcot-Marie-Toot, a genetic condition that is inherited and attacks the nerves in the extremities of the body.

“A sleeping animal that woke up inside me and with which I have had to live,” he said. Cardenas at the time when referring to the illness that was consuming his life.

Despite being diagnosed four years ago, the journalist, who was awarded the ‘Golden Microphone’ prize at the time, has worsened in the last 15 days after presenting stronger symptoms of the disease.

Several colleagues, friends and family members spoke out about the death of Oscar Luis Cardenas and sent him a touching farewell message.

“What unfortunate news of the death of Oscar Luis ‘El Chango’ Cardenas one of the greats in Colombian journalism, we will always carry you in our hearts, dear friend, RIP,” said journalist Arley Cardona.

Carlos Antonio Vélez also sent him a message of solidarity on his Antena 2 programme. Jaime Dinas said goodbye to his colleague: “With immense sadness, tears in my eyes and a “wrinkled” heart, I regret to inform you that this morning my colleague in sports journalism, Óscar Luís “Chango” Cárdenas, passed away in Cali. Peace on his grave and Thank you 1000 for everything my ‘Chango’, rest in peace,” he said.

Henry, ‘El Bocha’ Jiménez, sent a touching message: “Oscar Luis Cárdenas could not take it anymore. He passed away this morning. Dear friend and colleague from Antena in Cali. God keep him in his kingdom. I hug his family. He leaves us with many memories.”

