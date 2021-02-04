On Wednesday, the program launched by the national government after the agreement with meat processing plants to offer 10 cuts of beef at “popular prices” began. However, some of these products went viral on social networks and the indignation of users by the state and quality of the food.

One of those who triggered the controversy on Twitter was the cumbia singer and open opponent of the Government, El Dipy. The photos he published show cuts of beef brisket, asado and minced meat in which there are more fat than meat.

“Here you have the cuts of meat with careful prices that the government gives you. A piece of fat. Not even a dog is given this. Be c @ gan in people! C @ gan in the hunger of the people! Let’s see you, militant of poverty, militate this hdmp! “, El Dipy shot in the publication that he accompanied with two photos of the cuts of meat.

With nearly 2,500 retweets and thousands of responses from users with their own photos of popular priced products in their nearby supermarkets, the message of the controversy went viral.

“You don’t do this to people, how do you give this to a boy. Not even animals are given this“He continued and remarked that it makes him” bad “to see” these things “, added the singer with new photos of roast cuts in the same conditions.

As the replies to his tweet were added, the singer added more examples: “And if you want to make meatballs, a bolognese or meatloaf, here I leave you ‘minced meat, careful prices’ They have no shame.”

The cuts of “popular prices” that outraged on social networks.

The three publications of the cumbia singer quickly went viral on social networks and his followers were added with hundreds of comments and their own photos and criticism of the Government for the measure that began to govern from Wednesday.

The national deputy Fernando Iglesias joined El Dipy’s claim and wrote: “And today, in our Peronist cycle #ElAsadoTeLoDebo we present #GrasaParaTodos.”

The agreement announced at the end of January includes eight cuts, in addition to the two (Minced Meat and Espinazo) that are already present in the Precious Care program.

Prices

Roast Strip: $ 399 (29% lower than December)

Empty: $ 499 (20% lower than in December)

Matambre: $ 549 (13% lower than in December)

Roast top: $ 429 (15% lower than December)

Square / loin ball: $ 489 (13% lower than December)

Carnaza: $ 359 (13% lower than in December)

Skirt: $ 229 (30% lower than December)

Roastbeef: $ 399 (12% lower than December)

The annual agreement, with periodic review, came into effect this Wednesday and the values ​​of the first stage will be in force until March 31.

The “popular prices” barbecue cut shared on social networks by the cumbia singer El Dipy

It is estimated that in the first quarter of this year it would include an initial volume of between 5,500 and 6,000 tons per month.

Regarding the points of sale, initially they will be marketed in supermarkets and in the Central Market of Buenos Aires. It would be between 1,500 and 1,600 outlets throughout the country.

The plan is based on an agreement with the ABC export consortium, which usually sells cuts that are not in demand abroad to supermarkets. In that sense, it is already the main supplier of the supermarket channel.