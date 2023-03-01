During his daily conference, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spent a few minutes responding to the comments of the United States Department of State on the demonstrations against the electoral reform presented by the president of the Aztec country. López Obrador’s claim was based on the “interference of the United States” in the internal affairs of Mexico.

AMLO’s statements were aimed at defending his position before Washington, which on Monday recognized an “intense debate” between the Mexican government and the opposition, in addition to stressing the need to defend the independence of electoral bodies in the country, which was the reason for the mobilizations of February 26.

“They still have not abandoned the policy of two centuries ago, the policy of Monroe, of feeling like the world’s government,” said the Mexican president when expressing his dissatisfaction with the State Department’s statement on the demonstrations in the center of the capital.

Mexico’s electoral reforms have generated great debate – a hallmark of a vibrant democracy. We respect Mexico’s sovereignty and believe a well-resourced, independent electoral system and respect for judicial independence support healthy democracy. https://t.co/gwNpTVZFwV — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) February 27, 2023



“An independent electoral system, with good resources and respect for judicial independence, supports a healthy democracy,” were the words of the US State Department. UU. that angered the Mexican president.

AMLO responded, leaving President Joe Biden on the sidelines, that “as is the bad habit, they always meddle in matters that do not correspond to them, very contrary to what President Biden thinks, who always talks about an equal footing, but as says the song, custom weighs more or prevails, bad custom in this case, than love or respect.

Protests against AMLO’s electoral reform

On February 26, around 100,000 people gathered in the central square of Mexico City to demonstrate their disagreement with the electoral reform proposed by the president.

An initial reform had already been rejected by the Mexican Legislative Power, however, the president presented a similar alternative that modifies secondary laws. The latter was recently approved by the Senate.

The so-called ‘Plan B’ modifies the structure of the National Electoral Institute (INE), which is the independent body in charge of ensuring transparency in elections. Thus, the budget allocated to the organization decreases and the number of active personnel in the territory is reduced.

“The INE is not touched”, was one of the slogans of the mobilizations on Sunday against the electoral reform in Mexico. © Reuters / Luis Cortes

In addition, the current reform modifies the current legislation on government propaganda, which will allow greater freedom in the use of public funds for political advertising, as well as a limitation for INE sanctions for officials who publicly express themselves in favor of a candidate. .

Opposition voices in Mexico express concern about ‘Plan B’ and state that the president’s position endangers the country’s young democracy, although the government dismisses the claims and points out that the opposition is controlled by right-wing parties.

The Mexican president also took the opportunity to express his disgust at an alleged US intervention in the political crisis in Peru.

“If they want to continue with the same policy, then they should deal with what is happening in Peru, where the United States ambassador is the adviser to the coup plotters who trampled on freedom and democracy in that country,” were the words of López Obrador to shake the sayings of Antony Blinken.

With EFE and local media