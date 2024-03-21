The General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE) of the Ministry of Health confirmed today an imported case of measles in Mexico City (CDMX)after detecting a four-year-old child with symptoms on March 14.

The first sign of the disease was recorded at the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM), where the minor was subjected to evaluations by the capital's public health services.

The results of the tests carried out showed positive for measles with presumed origin in London, England, the diagnosis being confirmed the day after its identification and activating the rapid response protocol by the health authorities.

During the physical examination, characteristic symptoms of the disease were identified, including rash, conjunctivitis, cough, coryza and fever. However, it was reported that the minor's health status is stable and he is in the process of recovery at her home.

According to the background provided, The minor is originally from Romania and resides in Hungarywith transit through several European countries in the last three months, including Great Britain, France, Romania and Hungary.

In response to the case, notification measures were applied to both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Liaison Center for International Health Regulations (CNE-IHR) of the United Kingdom.

Likewise, vaccination against measles-rubella (MR) was carried out on exposed personnel without a history of vaccination.

The Ministry of Health called on fathers, mothers, guardians and caregivers of children and adolescents to complete the vaccination schedules in the units of the national health system, thus ensuring complete coverage and protection against diseases like this.