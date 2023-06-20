













There is mass: We will have Nintendo Direct to talk about Pikmin 4 and more

These are the schedules for each country for the Nintendo Direct June 21:

Mexico 8:00

Argentina: 11:00

Chile: 10:00

Colombia: 9:00

Peru: 9:00

As we already mentioned, the key game during said broadcast mainly has to do with Pikmin 4, a Switch exclusive and an important game, not only for the Big N, but also for many fans who love the series and expected something more.

Tune in tomorrow June 21 at 8:00 am (CDMX time) for the live broadcast of a Nintendo Direct of approximately 40 minutes focused solely on releases this year, including new details of Pikmin 4. You can see it here: https://t.co/sxlnYyVLth pic.twitter.com/MxFvrwQr8f — Nintendo Latin America (@NintendoLatam) June 20, 2023

On the other hand, in the Nintendo Direct It is a fact that we will also see a bit of everything, exclusives for the console, multiplatform games and surely many surprises that we surely did not see coming, such as, for example, some kind of remaster of a title from many years ago that will now be seen in 2.5 HD.

Source: Nintendo.

The point is that right now you can only speculate and get nowhere. We just have to be very patient and hope for the best, because it will be the last presentation of the summer.

