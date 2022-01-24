There is Mail for you, the story of Carmen who wanted to reconnect with her father Luigi

In the episode of You’ve Got Mail aired on the evening of Saturday 22 January, there was one history which kept all viewers attached to the screen. We are talking about the story of a girl called Carmen, who asked Maria De Filippi for help to be able to do peace with his father Luigi.

Many people wonder what i am like now relationships between man, comrade Nunzia and his daughter, just 19 years old.

Carmen has decided to ask for the intervention of the well-known presenter in order to be able to reconnect a relationship with dad. The two did not see each other because after the separation among the parents, there were many discussions.

Eventually the situation became more and more tense, when a woman called came into the life of father Luigi Nunzia. From their relationship was also born a child.

One day they had one discussion and since that moment Carmen has not been able to see or hear the father. The latter also changed his phone number. The man when he saw the girl through the envelope, he was going to to close.

Indeed referring to his two daughters and his ex-wife, he told Maria De Filippi: “They made me anxious!” However, after one long absence from the study and the insistence of his partner, he decided to to open.

How are now relations between Carmen and father Luigi

However, many are now wondering if the two have continued to hang out or if you are walk away again. This is because the episodes were recorded between August and September. A source of the VicolodelleNews, he said:

One of our mole who is from Carmen’s part told us that after the program the two talked for a while, but today they have broken off relations again and are no longer seen.

The story of this family has moved thousands of people, especially since the girl failed to hold back the tears. He was keen to recover the link he had with his dad.