You’ve got mail, Valentina Paradiso defends her husband Stefano

After a week the story between Valentina Paradiso and her husband Stefano, told in the first episode of You’ve Got Mailbroadcast on the evening of Saturday 7 January, continues to cause discussion.

In Maria De Filippi’s program, the woman had asked her husband to get back together after his betrayal, but it had emerged that Stefano had offended her several times in the course of their relationship, so much so that the public, and not only, spoke of a “relationship toxic“.

Despite the criticisms, however, the woman is back together with her husband, also defending him on social media. Of her. On his profile Instagram, in fact, Valentina Paradiso has published photos of the wedding with Stefano.

“We will smile again, because what you are deep down in your heart only I can know and who really knows you” wrote the woman.

“It’s easy to give opinions if you don’t know the person and the experience, and after marrying you and giving you three children, I think that as they describe you, you are not” wrote Valentina Paradiso.

“Each of us has some flaws, some more or less – concludes the woman – but if we are still here it is because that monster as they describe you not knowing you you are not …. and we will smile again … but together again”.