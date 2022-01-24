There is Mail for you, the touching story of Andrea and Stefania: the man was paralyzed due to an accident

The third episode of You’ve Got Mail aired on Saturday 22 January, it opened with a beautiful story. Andrew wanted to do one surprise to his wife Stefania, for thank you of what it does for him, after being paralyzed in an accident.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

A story indeed moving, which made a lot of people cry. Also Luca Argentero, the special guest, was thrilled to hear the story.

The story between the two started a long time ago. After a engagement, they decided to buy a house and then to go and live together. Everything was going well.

From their union they were also born two little girls. However, in theApril 2019, there was an episode that forever changed the life of the young family.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

Andrea loved to go in every Sunday morning bikes with his friends. On that occasion, however, due to a difference in height of 83 centimeters, during his usual walk, is fallen. His comrades believed it was nothing serious.

Though when the man tried to get up, he has not succeeded anymore. Unfortunately from that moment on his legs they are paralyzed and is now forced on one wheelchair. His wife cried when he found out, but he said that in the end he was able to deal with this too difficulty.

There is Mail for you, Andrea’s words for his wife Stefania

The man wanted to make her one special gift, just to tell her thank you of everything she does for him every day. Especially because he always has a smile on his face and not yes never complains. When Andrea saw her, he said to her:

Today I would like to say a huge thank you for everything you do. Two years ago, when I got hurt, everything really changed. But you haven’t changed. You are a special woman.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

The man as a gift asked for the participation of Luca Argentero. The actor in hearing their story is himself excited and in fact he was really happy to be the witness of such a unique and rare love.