The story told to had gone around the web There is mail for you from Simone, Martina’s companion, called in the studio by his girlfriend to help him recover in a very delicate moment of his life. In the studio, his surprise was the Italian national team coach Roberto Mancini. After the episode, thanks also to Maria De Filippi, the boy had found a job: how much do you earn today?

Martina at There is mail for you had invited her original boyfriend Roman, who was going through a difficult period in his life. His partner had decided to surprise him, which completely changed his life, thanks to his participation in There’s mail for you.

The 30-year-old girl had called the editorial staff of Maria De Filippi’s program, to let her boyfriend know her idol, Roberto Mancini. The national team coach participated in the program and he is excited listening to the couple’s story.

Martina and Simone they met when they were young. Then they got engaged and the first daughter arrived at 22. They had a whole life ahead of them and two jobs they loved: she worked in her mother’s bar, he was a pizza chef.

Soon the second daughter also arrived and the first ones were born economic problems, which then culminated in the crisis in the pandemic. Simone was fired, Martina no longer worked. She has reinvented herself and is cleaning today. He started to get depressed.

Simone partner of Martina, how much does he earn today

To do it take up again, Martina gave him a surprise at There is mail for you. Not only was he able to meet Roberto Mancini, but also Pietro Rullo, owner of the Roman construction company of the same name who offered him a job.

Now he works as a laborer, with thirteen months and average salary of 1200 euros. In this way he will be able to take care of his family with his partner with more serenity.