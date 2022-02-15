There is Mail for you, the real reason behind the quarrel between Giuseppe and his father Giovanni

In the episode of C’e Posta per te aired on Saturday 12 February, Maria De Filippi told the story of Joseph. The boy asked for help in order to reconnect with his father. They had argued five years ago and haven’t heard from each other since.

This story has done a lot discussbecause the man, after having met a woman, gave birth to 3 daughters.

Giuseppe told Maria De Filippi that he had a beautiful bond with his father. To the point that at 13, he had gone to live with him. However, a short time later the father met a woman, called Irene younger than 23 years.

Since that time they have had many discussions. Papa Giovanni from the union with this girl also had 3 daughters in 4 years. With the boys she had had from her previous marriage, relations became increasingly strained.

Man at first has quarreled with the eldest daughter Rita, as the girl decided to baptize his daughter in Campania and not in Velletri. Instead she continued to have a bond with Giuseppe.

However, after 2 years also with this young man there was another discussion. The reason for this quarrel is related to money, as the boy needed 15 thousand euros. He believed he was not a loanbut when the father has decided to ask for the money back, the son is there left bad. They even got in the way of lawyers.

The clarification between the father and his son Giuseppe

I have been fatherless for 5 years. You disappeared from my life for no reason. For 15 months I became the father of a beautiful little girl, I discovered the love that you feel for a child as well. I would never leave her alone, you did. The relationship with Irene has changed you. You have become bitter and I don’t understand why. Today I want answers. Irene, if she did what she did to me to your daughters, what would you think?

Giovanni told Maria De Filippi that the two children were looking for him only for reasons cheap. Eventually after several bickering, the man decided to open the envelope to the son and to recover the relationship with him.