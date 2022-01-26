The controversy about the story that arrived in the study of C’e posta per te, which forced Maria De Filippi to go out and leave everyone alone, does not subside. The father Luigi thunders against his daughter Carmen in There is mail for you, after the latest rumors. According to what the man reported, the daughter would be just looking for visibility. And he also talks about threats to comrade Nunzia.

Luigi Onorato was called by his daughter Carmen in Maria De Filippi’s studio, to reconnect the relationships with the parent. Due to quarrels with the mother, the situation is delicate. The Neapolitan man says the situation is delicate and after the broadcast of the program, things got worse.

Luigi and Nunzia accuse the daughter to have said some invented things, just for visibility. Two days after it show they heard and the daughter wanted to meet him to re-enter her life.

She wanted to take the reins in hand, get back into my life and I told her to take it easy. There was no point in getting closer, if I don’t work and I don’t have the money, what should I do?

Comrade Nunzia too intervenes in the interview released by the couple.

While the ex-wife said she had no money, one Saturday they went to get a tattoo. Then when Carmen got engaged to Valentino she wanted her father to always accompany her, she became a taxi. When she complained that she wanted to see my son, I thought that the two and a half year old boy didn’t know her and she needed time, nothing else.

The woman also complains of criticisms received on social networks. There is a lawsuit pending and the lawyers have advised not to speak. Father and daughter already heard each other, but then Carmen stopped because the father did not want to do as she said.

Father Luigi against Carmen in There’s mail for you, the fight doesn’t end there

Nunzia adds then that the father is disappointed with the behavior of the daughters. And it’s embittered. Even for the complaints made by them. And now the woman has also suffered threats, as the Neapolitan father said.