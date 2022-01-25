There is Mail for you, check out an important detail on Carmen Onorato’s social profile about the relationship she now has with her father

In the third episode of You’ve Got Mail aired Saturday 22 January, there was one history which left everyone speechless. We are talking about the story of Carmen Onorato and her father Luigi. But now come on social of the girl, a new major has emerged detail.

Many have commented on this story especially for how the facts. In fact, the man has to open the envelope waited a long time and he even left the studio to talk to his partner.

Carmen asked Maria De Filippi for help in order to recover the link he had with his father, who had stopped two years ago.

Unfortunately after the separation with the ex-wife, there were many discussions between the two, in particular related to the money. In addition, for some time the man has found love again with Nunzia. They also had a child.

However, since the arrival of this woman in his life, relationships with the daughters had from his previous marriage have always become more tense. In fact after one discussion, they no longer heard.

Carmen hoped she could reconnect the bond with the father, but the man at first showed himself hesitant in wanting to open the envelope. In the end, after several insistences from his partner and Maria De Filippi, he decided to hug the daughter again.

What emerged from Carmen Onorato’s social profile

However, so many viewers saw that the bets were recorded between August and September, they wondered what they are now relationships between the daughter and the father.

Carmen has a social profile along with hers boyfriend Valentino. But from a comment made to a user, the girl hinted that she has interrupted relations with his father again.

Nunzia and Luigi also have two profiles and very often show theirs moments living in the family. However, in their message boards of their social networks, you can only see photos of the two of them or with theirs child.