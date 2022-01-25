Carmen Onorato at There is mail for you did not get what she wanted. The young girl had turned to Maria De Filippi’s program to hope to recover her relationship with her father Luigi, which had been interrupted for years due to problems with her mother. The man was there with his partner and the young woman with her boyfriend. The things did not go as he hoped.

There story of Carmen and Luigi held all the viewers who saw the third episode of There’s mail for you with bated breath. Also because to solve the situation Maria De Filippi came out of the study of the Canale 5 program, leaving guests and the public in anxious waiting.

The 19-year-old Neapolitan girl had called her father into the studio, who showed up with her partner Nunzia. The envelope had also opened, but probably only as a temporary courtesy. Apparently father and daughter have not solved anythingas she told on Facebook.

In a story published in his Facebook profile, Carmen talks about the relationship with her father Luigi, after the experience in C’e posta per te, in the episode of Saturday 22 January 2022, recorded however between the months of August and September. So it’s been a while.

It seems that the two, despite the attempt also by Maria De Filippi of smooth out a situation that had been dragging on for some time, they never spoke again. And the words of Carmen Onorato on Facebook after the broadcast of the episode seem confirm it.

Carmen Onorato at There is mail for you does not solve the problems with father Luigi

It didn’t go the way I wanted. I have done a lot and too much for my young age. Life goes on. I am lucky to have so many beautiful people in my life.

These are the words of the young 19-year-old girl who, despite the failure of yet another attempt to reconnect with her father, is happy to have people who love her at her side, like her boyfriend Valentino Pirone, who is 22 years old.