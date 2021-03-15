When Pitu Abelardo arrived in Vitoria, the situation in Alavés was critical. But with his passing, things have not improved. One of the issues that have hampered him has been the behavior of some players with whom he has less and less. Although the messages that come from within the club there is no “Lucas Pérez case”, reality points to another reading.

It is true that Lucas had an ankle discomfort in the first days and that, one Saturday morning, before traveling, he received a strong tackle from Javi López who, with the foot plate, injured him. He did not even get on the plane with the rest of the companions. But the reality is that Lucas wanted to leave the club in the winter market and that Abelardo considered that he was not one hundred percent involved.

The day of Real Madrid in Mendizorroza, the team grew in the second half with his entry and that circumstance revealed the decisions made from a technical point of view. But, for example, last Saturday against Cádiz, he also came off the bench and hardly contributed anything. Messages of “little involvement” from some players have also been sent from within the club. Lor even the owner of the entity, Josean Querejeta, has done in an interview with a local newspaper. Lucas’s name flies over in that statement.

Another striking case is that of Jota Peleteiro who, before entering relegation positions, gave an interview to Onda Cero’s “Transistor” where he slipped that “he was not seen at Alavés next season as he was studying some offers from other clubs that were very interesting.” Jota ends his contract in June and nothing has been said about his possible continuity. Abelardo doesn’t count on him. It seems that Valencia, Levante and Celta have been interested in their situationn. Now it is tier meat.

The reality is that Pitu relies on the old guard to try to achieve permanence at the end of the season. But Pacheco is not as inspired as in other years, Laguardia has lost a lot of weight in defense and Manu García offers sacrifice and involvement but makes unforgivable mistakes like last Saturday with two yellow cards in just over a minute. Lucas and Jota have talent, quality and the ability to unbalance but they are not, far from it, on the front line right now.

Joselu continues to be the man of reference for this club. He has seven goals and contributes in defense and attack. People like Lejeune, Edgar or Luis Rioja are also giving the call. And the last big news within the Albiazul entity is the young Pellistri, very similar to the football that Bryan Gil displays at Eibar and those are big words.