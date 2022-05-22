Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- An issue that has undoubtedly given much to talk about has been the equality marriagewhich almost a year after it was approved in the Congress of the State of Sinaloa, is still a taboo in Sinaloa society, mainly in the conservative regions.

Making a reminder of how the paths were opened so that this reform of some articles of the Constitution of the state of Sinaloa changed in favor of the people belonging to the group of LGBT and others, it was on June 15, 2021 when the reform to the articles was approved in response to a judicial mandate, the Congress of the State of Sinaloa reformed articles 40 and 165 of the Family Code in order to extend the figures of marriage and concubinage to persons of the same sex.

Without a doubt, a historic day in Sinaloa, where deputies and deputies approved an opinion prepared by the United Commissions of Constitutional Points and Governance, Human Rights and Equity, Gender and Family, a document that once read in plenary, was discussed and voted.

In an interview on the controversial issue, the Civil Registry official in the municipality of Salvador Alvarado, Maricela Angulo Cárdenas, commented that in reality there have been few people who have dared to formalize the union since the articles were reformed.

We recommend you read:

He indicated that so far only three couples have completed the same-sex marriage process at the office, and stressed that some people have approached in order to find out, for which they are provided with all the information they require.