A job offer advances the project of which, for the moment, there are hardly any details beyond being triple-A.

Once again, the job offers of the main video game development teams leave us clues about their next projects. This is the case that comes to us from WB Games Montreal, who in a recent job posting claims to be working on a big budget production related to a new IP, so it would be something, in theory, alien to Gotham Knights, Batman and the DC universe.

“WB Games Montreal, a division of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WBIE), is seeking a veteran in gameplay design and animation programming to work on the development team responsible for a new big-budget IP”, specifically mention the Quebec company recruitment portal. Any more clues? Few, beyond the fact that it appears to be a multiplatform title.

Other job postings talk about a new third-person open world action video game, but their descriptions do not mention the new IP, so they may be current announcements for the team responsible for Gotham Knights.

Will Barbara Gordon know what they work on at WB Games Montreal?

The news of a new IP surprises coming from one of the internal development teams of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, focused in recent years on taking advantage of licensed content, either from the DC universe or others such as Harry Potter, the expected to be released in 2022 for Hogwarts Legacy.

Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad, no E3

New from Warner Bros. Games Montreal, Gotham Knights, was scheduled to hit stores later this year, plans that changed a few weeks ago as the team could not arrive in time to meet the expectations of fans of the Batman universe. Now, if there are no more modifications, it will arrive almost in parallel to Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, the new video game from Rocksteady, authors of Batman: Arkham Knight, which like Gotham Knights was not present at E3 2021. For autumn , yes, news of these two titles are expected in the DC FanDome.

There was only one video game present at the Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment fair: Back 4 Blood, a cooperative shooter with zombies that, in fact, is a new IP, although in this case it is developed by Turtle Rock, a studio outside the from Burbank.

