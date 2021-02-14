From the Evita Movement they admitted that the campaign to reveal the values ​​of the products that make up the Price Care program cannot contain the rise in prices, but rather to gather information so that the Secretary of Commerce can “control prices and abuses“.

This was stated this Sunday by Fernando “Chino” Navarro, who is the leader of the group and secretary of Parliamentary, Institutional and Civil Society Relations, of the Chief of Cabinet.

“There is inflation and the attitude of these social organizations is not going to solve it”, acknowledged the leader in dialogue with radio Miter. And he added that price controls “have been in place in this country since time immemorial.”

Last Friday, militants from Evita, Barrios de Pie and the Classist and Combative Current (CCC) surveyed the values ​​of the products that make up the Precious Prices program of the Ministry of Commerce in hypermarkets and supermarkets throughout the country, said those groups, within the framework of the “Community Organization for Argentine Reconstruction” campaign

“All that material that was collected throughout the country a report will be made and contribute to the Secretary of Commerce, Paula Español, which is the government’s institutional sphere to control prices and abuses, “Navarro said.

And he announced that they will also hold meetings with consumer defense organizations, to continue with this campaign to “defend the Argentinean pocket, for future actions.”

The initiative gained strength hours after the Indec published the inflation figure for January, 4% and was harshly criticized from the opposition by Patricia Bullrich.

“Using picketers to control prices is unacceptable. It only generates resentment, social confrontation and gives a group a power tool typical of the Chavista model, “the head of PRO tweeted. And she asked President Alberto Fernández not to encourage these practices that widen” the crack. “

Navarro avoided responding to the opposition leader and stated that he does not like the term “piquetero”, but prefers to speak of “price control for women and men who provide a very important service for social organizations.”

AFG