General says protests against Lula’s victory call for “help to the Armed Forces”, are significant and peaceful

General Eduardo Dias da Costa Villas Boas published this Tuesday (15.Nov.2022) a text on the demonstrations against the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The military said that the mainstream media treats the movement with indifference and declared that the acts call for “aid to the Armed Forces”.

Villas Boas is considered a Bolsonaro adviser and often receives visits from the president. The soldier is 71 years old and is diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a degenerative disease of the nervous system. On March 3, he was in Planalto at a ceremony about raising awareness of rare diseases. On the occasion, Bolsonaro stated that the general is a “person who always conveyed faith, courage and patriotism🇧🇷

“The population continues to gather near the doors of the barracks asking the Armed Forces for help”, wrote Villas Boas. “What was unusual in the face of the movements was produced by the indifference of the great press”, continued.

Protesters scheduled acts across the country for the holiday of the Proclamation of the Republic, mainly in Brasília, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. They summon the population and ask for the annulment of the election. Caravans of Bolsonaro supporters gathered throughout Monday (Nov.14, 2022) in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília (DF), in protest of the election result.

Protesters have been in the streets since October 30, when the president’s defeat was declared. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The camp, set up in the Urban Military Sector since November 1, received demonstrators from other parts of the country over the weekend. In Brasilia, the Secretariat for Public Security informed that traffic on the Esplanada dos Ministérios will be restricted throughout the day. Praça dos Três Poderes will remain closed.

“The closure took place for preventive security reasons, to avoid the circulation of vehicles and people in the same place, as with the possibility of public events in the central region of Brasília, as identified by the intelligence sectors of the security forces. After the end of the event and dispersion of the public, the reopening of the Esplanada will be evaluated”, said the agency.

Read the full statement published by the general:

CRITICISM OF THE STF

In April 2018, a publication by Villas Boas was highlighted on social networks on the eve of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) denying the former president’s defense request Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) against the imprisonment of the PT.

Without citing Lula’s case directly, he said that the Army “believes it shares the yearning of all good citizens to repudiate impunity and respect the Constitution, social peace and Democracy, as well as remaining attentive to its institutional missions”.

In the book “General Villas Bôas: Conversa com o Comandante”, the military narrates that the text published on Twitter “had a ‘draft’” drawn up by your staff and “by members of the High Command residing in Brasilia”🇧🇷 stated that “It was an alert [ao STF]much more than a threat”.

Regarding the excerpt from the book, in a note, Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur for Lava Jato in the Supreme Court, said that any pressure on the Judiciary is “intolerable” and “unacceptable”🇧🇷