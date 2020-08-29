Corona not taking pause name here If an area has a positive rate of less than 5% in the last 14 days, then it can take a sigh of relief. The administration can relax the lockdown there. But areas with a positivity rate of more than 5% fall into the ‘Red Zone’. The higher the positivity rate, the more likely it is that most of the sick are being tested and the large infected population is not getting tested.

The positivity rate is increasing in Maharashtra As of Friday, nearly 22% of the country’s 34 lakh cases were from Maharashtra alone. There has been a positive rate of over 20% for the last 14 days. Between 1–14 August it had decreased to 16.5%, but then increased. Leaving the first 14 days of August, the positive rate has been above 20% since June 5.

Delhi to become ‘Red Zone’ again? Delhi seems to be returning to the Red Zone again. The positivity rate was around 6% in one month till 14 August, now it has started increasing.

Now fast spreading corona in Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh has emerged as a new hotspot of Corona in the country. According to the latest data, the positivity rate has crossed 9%. Earlier, the state’s positivity rate was hovering between 5% and 6%.

Tamil Nadu’s data shows improvement Tamil Nadu’s positivity rate has steadily decreased. The positivity rate was 10% between 15 July and 28 July, it rose to 9% between 1–14 August and 8% between 14 August and 27 August.

India Covid-19 update: There is a constant hope among the growing cases of Kovid-19. The figures of confirmed cases per 100 tests, ie the positivity rate, has been continuously decreasing for the last one and a half months. This rate, measured every 14 days, was 11.23% between July 15 – July 28 in India, while at 8.84% between August 14 – August 27. However, the situation in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal remains worrisome. According to the latest study of our associate newspaper Times of India, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have the highest positive rates among these states.