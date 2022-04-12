For Muslims around the world, the fasting month of Ramadan is a symbol of peace, forgiveness and a fresh start. In Yemen, the hope of many is, above all, that it represents the end of seven years of civil war: since 2015, the Iranian-backed Houthis have been fighting the official government, which, in turn, has responded with a military coalition led by Iran. by Saudi Arabia.

Since April 2, a truce has been in effect: for the first time in six years, guns are silent across the country. At the end of the week, President Abed Rabbo Mansur Hadi announced his resignation, a newly created Presidential Council will take his place.

The eight-member body is led by Rashad al-Alimi, who was both interior and foreign minister under President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was assassinated by Houthi rebels. The group will have the support of a Conciliation Committee, with 50 members, in addition to receiving guidelines from the nine members of the Legal Committee.

The main task of the Presidential Council is to coordinate peace negotiations with the Houthis, to end the violence in the country. As former President Hadi explained in his resignation speech, the goal is to establish a “final political solution” and a ceasefire.

However, it is also clear that the rebels neither have a representative in the new presidential guild, nor have they participated in preliminary talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh. So they were quick to dismiss the Council, which dampens hopes for peace soon.

“Everything concerning Yemen’s present and past must be decided within Yemen. Negotiations outside our borders are a farce and serve, at best, as a diversion for the aggressive states.”, sentenced the Houthis’s spokesman, Mohammed Abdul Salam.

difficult consensus

Conflict analyst Hisham Al-Omeisy, who was once imprisoned by Houthi fighters, is skeptical of the peace process: “It is questionable how the members of the Presidential Council will interact, as they have very divergent backgrounds and agendas.”

One of the points of controversy is, for example, whether the Yemeni south should secede from the Houthis in the north, or whether national unity should be maintained. “And this is just one aspect”, points out Al-Omeisy, “another is the rationalization of the Armed Forces and security organizations in the country. Who, in the end, will have the power over the military, the internal security apparatus, the Ministry of Defense?”

The situation in Yemen remains extremely complicated. After seven years of proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the humanitarian and infrastructure status is abysmal. To make matters worse, drought, the covid-19 pandemic and irregularities in gas imports due to the war in Ukraine.

The United Nations estimates that, by the end of 2021, the conflict had claimed 377,000 victims, including 144,000 children; about 24.1 million –that is, a third of the population– need humanitarian assistance; another 3 million have taken refuge abroad since 2015.

Money is important, though little

As a party to the conflict, Saudi Arabia has reacted quickly to the latest political developments: both it and its ally the United Arab Emirates have each provided the equivalent of $1 billion in aid to Yemen.

The Saudis have pledged yet another billion dollars for oil purchases and development aid projects. “Financial aid is a big step”, comments Jens Heibach of the German Institute for Global and Regional Studies (Giga): money is important, although these sums are insignificant compared to what the UN calculates would be needed.

Furthermore, it is crucial that the funds are actually transferred, and “the question is also to what extent the Houthis will be able to participate in negotiations on the use of the money”, reinforces Heibach. Still, the financial injections and the formation of the Presidential Council are a positive sign.

Even before current events, the UN had already taken a bold step to bring peace between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia: the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, was tasked with laying the groundwork for the talks.

However, the initiative actually disregarded the existing UN Security Council Resolution 2216, which calls for the Houthis to be disarmed and relinquish their territory. Until a few weeks ago, the Saudi-led military coalition insisted that these conditions be maintained.

Giga’s Heibach confirms that Hans Grundberg basically eroded Resolution 2216, however paving the way for “a solution in which Saudi Arabia maintains its composure”: Under the proposed agreement, the rebels can keep their weapons but stop firing cruise missiles.

In turn, the Saudis lifted the blockade of ports under Houthi control, as well as Sanaa airport. The pact has already brought first results: in early April, a ship landed in the port of Hodeida, carrying food and medicine.

