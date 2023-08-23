When a company wants to go public, it’s all about timing. You make an estimate of your attractiveness, compare this with the enthusiasm among investors – who in turn take into account macroeconomic developments such as inflation, interest rates and the business cycle. And once you have mapped all that out, it is important to take that first step at exactly the right time.

But it is clear that few of those steps will be taken this year. The meager number of 34 companies ventured to a European stock exchange in the past six months. That is the lowest figure for a first six months since 2009, when the shock of the economic crisis was still felt worldwide. And a lot of money has not been raised from investors this year either. Those 34 daredevils together received 2.36 billion euros, 42 percent less than newcomers received a year earlier, so calculated AFMEthe European trade association of investment banks.

That reluctance to so-called IPOs (initial public offer) is also noticeable outside Europe, but less strongly. Worldwide, 615 companies went public in the first six months of this year. That is 5 percent less than in the first half of 2022, it appears Numbers from accountant EY.

In order to better compete with the British and especially American stock exchanges, the European Union is now working on more flexible rules, the so-called EU Listing Act. This should reduce the administrative burden of an IPO and thus make it cheaper. It should also be possible to issue ‘dual-class shares’ throughout the Union. These give certain shareholders more voting rights on their shares. For example, owners of smaller companies in particular retain more control after an IPO – something that institutional investors are generally not fond of.

European stock exchanges have been less popular since the end of 2021 than before. This is due to increased uncertainty, for which three reasons can be identified. First and foremost is the high inflation in the eurozone since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis. Although inflation is falling, at an average of 5.5 percent, it is still far above the 2 percent desired by the European Central Bank (ECB) and is also proving persistent. In addition, there is the increased interest rate. The ECB raised rates quickly and sharply to fight inflation, but higher interest rates also diminish the appeal of an IPO. And finally, there is the fear of a deeper recession.

“We are coming from a difficult period,” says René van Vlerken, head of listings at Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange operator. He welcomed two and a half newcomers to the Beursplein this year: the Spanish construction company Ferrovial, the British infrastructure company Global InterConnection Group (via a spac, an ’empty stock exchange shell’) and the merged fine chemicals company DSM-Firmenich, the Dutch part of which had been listed for some time. That’s not much. Van Vlerken: “The climate is still hesitant. When investors want to invest, they take a very critical look at the type of company, its valuation and its growth prospects. Still, I think we shouldn’t be too negative overall for the next six to nine months.” Unemployment is low and the economic downturn has turned out to be mild.

Six to nine months – that’s about the time a company needs to prepare for an IPO. Last week reported the British business newspaper Financial Times (FT) that Europe’s largest private equity firm, CVC Capital Partners, is targeting a “multi-billion dollar” IPO in Amsterdam, possibly as early as this year. The originally British CVC (140 billion euros in assets under management) has invested money in more than 120 companies, including cosmetics chain Douglas, chemical company AnQore, trust office TMF and Unilever’s former tea division, Ekaterra.

The investment group has been thinking about an IPO for some time and, according to the FT, would now like to implement those plans because it sees favorable prospects on the stock market. The company itself is also in a favorable position. Last month it raised the record amount of 26 billion euros from institutional and other investors for a new buyout fund. Competitors such as Blackstone, Apollo and Carlyle are struggling with their fundraising.

In Amsterdam, the developments surrounding CVC are followed with great interest. Van Vlerken: “In the past we have also had a number of investment companies on our price board, but not of this size. It strengthens Euronext’s international position.” CVC does not want to comment on any stock exchange plans.

Incidentally, it sounds contradictory: a private equity party that finances companies with the private capital of third parties precisely outside the stock exchange, often in order to work in private on higher returns, would now be pursuing a stock exchange listing that requires much greater transparency. According to Peter Roosenboom, professor of private equity at Erasmus University in Rotterdam, this need not be a problem. A structure is often set up for this in which not the fund itself, but its management company (partly) goes public. “They don’t have to give a look behind the scenes of every non-listed company they are in. Investors share in the money earned from managing various funds and other financial services.”

‘Big Boys’

Other large private equity parties have already opted for an IPO: Bridgepoint in July 2021, Antin in September 2021 and TPG in early 2022. All “big guys who capitalize on their good name and reputation”, according to Rosenboom. And the IPO has a good reason, he says. “You offer a liquid investment at low transaction costs and raise money from a large group of investors. Money with which you can further expand your activities yourself.”

The difference with CVC’s possible IPO is that the peers that preceded it did so in the heyday of private equity, when borrowing was cheap and valuations of these companies were high. Now that interest rates have risen and economic growth is disappointing, the three are having a particularly difficult time on the stock market. The prices of Bridgepoint and Antin are 65 and 55 percent lower, respectively, than at their stock market debut.

Meanwhile, CVC is reportedly investigating the IPO of two German companies. DKV Mobility (fuel cards, fleet management) could make its stock market debut this fall. Douglas, whose new listing has been researched more often, could also go public next year, reported financial news agency Bloomberg this month. Frankfurt is being considered as a listing location.