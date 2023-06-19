The much hoped for miracle did not arrive. The 18-year-old who disappeared last Wednesday in the Secchia river was found lifeless

The body was found Missing 18 year old last Wednesday in the Secchia river, in Marzaglia di Modena. Yahya Hkimi it was found now lifeless by the men of the Fire Brigade, at a distance of about 500 meters from the point of disappearance.

For long and exhausting days, rescuers searched for him in the water, without success. Everyone has prayed and hoped for a miracle, which unfortunately did not happen. Scuba divers, dinghies, drones, the hope of finding him still alive has faded day after day.

Yahya Hkimi jumped into the river for a social video. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as he had imagined. A friend took it back to post the video on social medianot imagining that he would witness a tragedy he will never forget.

The 18-year-old dived into a spot where the bathing is prohibiteddue to strong currents. Yahya Hkimi was a young student awaiting his matriculation exam.

Missing 18-year-old Yahya Hkimi found about 500 meters away

The sad news of the recovery of the body spread a few hours ago. Firefighters found him in abend of the riverabout 500 meters away from the dive site.

The body is now at the disposal of the coroner, waiting for the family members to proceed with the recognition. It is unclear whether an autopsy will be performed. Testing may be needed to pinpoint the certain cause of death.

Friends and family are shocked. For days they prayed and followed the research, hoping for a miracle. A few hours ago, the most heartbreaking news. The 18-year-old was later found dead 5 long days of exhausting searches.

The story brought to mind Denise Galatà, the 18-year-old who lost her life during a school trip.

She was rafting when her dinghy hit a rock and she ended up in the Lao River. The young woman didn’t make it, she was recovered lifeless.