In the village of Talaat N’Yakoub, helpers are frantically searching for missing people. © Khaled Nasraoui/dpa

The village of Talaat N’Yakoub is in ruins after the devastating tremors. Many people are still buried under the mountains of rubble. The chances of finding her alive are dwindling.

Rabat – In Morocco, rescue work continues three days after the severe earthquake. In the village of Talaat N’Yakoub, helpers are frantically searching for missing people. A woman is buried under a house whose facade lies almost horizontally on the rubble. A helper presses the bolt cutter with all his strength until a piece of metal and with it a disturbing piece of concrete finally comes off.

This way the helpers can finally get closer to her. “Atifa, Atifa?” they keep shouting. But the woman doesn’t answer. Finally, we are certain: the buried victim is dead. The rescuers report that she had sand on her face and nose. She may have suffocated.

A street further on a similar picture. Rescuers work in the scorching sun to recover the body of a 24-year-old. His brother stands stunned in front of the pile of rubble from the family house.

Time window is closing

Many more people are still lying under the rubble in the area. There is a sweet, acrid smell of the buried dead in the air. According to the emergency services, more than 300 people were killed in the village. Is there any chance of finding survivors? A Red Crescent helper in Morocco looks very skeptical. According to experts, people can go without water for a maximum of 72 hours. The time window is closing. The magnitude 6.8 quake occurred late Friday evening (local time). According to the Moroccan Interior Ministry, 2,497 deaths had been reported throughout the disaster area by Monday.

In Talaat N’Yakoub, which is about two and a half hours’ drive south of Marrakesh, only a few buildings are left standing – and most of them are crooked. Residents lead journalists and private helpers over huge mountains of rubble. Cables hang and lie across the floor.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” says helper Hassan Ameskao. The 30-year-old comes from a town near Marrakesh and travels around the area on his own to distribute food and water. Together with relatives and acquaintances, he collected donations for this purpose. The quake was the worst in the country in decades. At least 2,476 people were injured, the Moroccan Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

“We urgently need more rescue workers”

Huge stones and boulders are piled up on the sides of the road and excavators are gradually clearing them from the road. Many cars passing the streets are loaded with relief supplies. The private helpers have stacked food, mattresses and blankets up to the roof – and sometimes on top of it too.

“We urgently need more rescue workers here,” emphasizes Ameskao, who actually works as a teacher. Many places are still cut off from the outside world. Germany again offered support to Morocco on Monday. The federal government already made an offer on Saturday to help the Technical Relief Agency (THW) rescue the injured and dead. However, the government in Rabat had shown no interest in this.

Around midday, the emergency services in Talaat N’Yakoub finally managed to free Atifa. The helpers carry her dead body to a body transporter. dpa