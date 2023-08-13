Desmode draculae was the greatest vampire that ever lived, a kind of bat. Now the bats that apparently hide in the cavity walls of Dutch houses, and which the Council of State wants to see protected following a recent ruling, are not vampires. But still, who says bat, thinks vampire.

So intensely do these terrifying animals affect our subconscious that the superimposition of vampire and bat happens involuntarily. Wasn’t for nothing Desmode draculae named after Bram Stoker’s blood-sucking count from the Transylvanian Carpathians. Vlad Tepes (the impaler), Dracula, as can be read in Stoker’s 1897 classic, could change into anything, but often he became a vampire bat or vampire.

And this lives in our cavity walls? In the case between insulation company IsoSun from Best and the province of Utrecht, which was dealt with by the administrative law department of the Council of State, it emerged that bats are about the size of a matchbox (Lucifer?!). Yes, matchbox. But in your mind’s eye you only see one thing.

Bat derives its name from the verb vederen or to flutter. Here PH Schröder inserts From Alms to Zwijntjesjager (1980) that the animal in Middle Dutch elderberry called, in English flashmouse and German Fledermaus. And: “The nocturnal animal whose forelimbs have been transformed into flight organs has always appealed to the popular imagination. In some regions it was seen as an evil spirit.”

Poor comfort

And not without reason. Then scientists Desmode draculae first properly mapped in the late 1980s, the horror-like body features stood out: about the size of a keyboard; wing lengths of up to fifty centimetres; and a bloodlust that gives you chills. That Desmode draculae lived between the Pleistocene and the Holocene and is now extinct, is scant consolation.

We don’t want to know anything about extinction, in popular culture the bat is very much alive. Since 2018, a prequel of Dracula in the bookstore, titled Dracul and written by Dacre Stoker, second cousin of Bram; running soon The Last Voyage of Demeter in the cinema, about Dracula’s apocalyptic sea voyage to Europe, also depicted by Werner Herzog in Nosferatu (1979); and people all over the world are entranced by comic book hero Batman aka batman. Finally, I recently read in Denis Johnstons A pillar of smoke (2007) about the aswang, the vampire-like weather monster of Philippine folklore.

This is how the obsession with bats spirals out. The core of our love-hate relationship with the animal lies in the idea of ​​the abject, or the disintegration of recognizable boundaries. You can see that in the evolution of the bat, in the front limbs that suddenly become flight organs.

The bat is especially deceptive. A mouse is not supposed to bat, let alone drink your blood. In the word itself is fear, the word that feeds our imagination. Anyone who likes this will agree with the Council of State: long live the bat.