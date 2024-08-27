Candidate defends Lula’s position that does not recognize Maduro’s victory without records, but complains about the insistence on the subject

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos (Psol) stated this Monday (Aug 26, 2024) that “there is sufficient evidence to say that there was fraud in the Venezuelan election”. The Electoral Court of the neighboring country, under the Chavista regime, claims victory for President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left).

“Today it is absolutely clear, we have enough evidence to say that there was fraud in the Venezuelan election. So much so that the Itamaraty, President Lula himself, which is a leftist government, did not recognize Maduro’s election. That is my position.”, said Boulos in “Wheel of Life”from the TV Cultura.

The PSOL member defended that his position is “clear” and that is aligned with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on the need to present the election minutes to recognize the result.

At the same time, the congressman showed discomfort when asked about the topic. He said it is a “forcing the bar”because he is running for a municipal office, with no direct relation to the result in the neighboring country.

“I think there is a lot of unnecessary forcing here. Especially because I have made my position clear. I think it is legitimate to bring up all the issues that are relevant to the election, but we are in a municipal election,” said the candidate.

LULA GOVERNMENT AND VENEZUELA

Lula and President Gustavo Petro (Human Colombia, left), from Colombia, released a joint statement on Saturday (24 August) about the electoral process in Venezuela in which they demand little from the Maduro government.

Lula and Petro ask for data “verifiable” of the election and that the international community does not apply sanctions to Venezuela.

However, the two do not condemn the embarrassment that the Chavista regime imposes on the opposition candidate, Edmundo González, who has been summoned to testify to explain why he showed ballot papers, which are public. They also completely ignore the threats made by the Maduro government to the opposition.

On August 16, Venezuela lives in a “very unpleasant regime”but does not classify it as a dictatorship.