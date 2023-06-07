













There is evidence that points to the reality of the Final Fantasy IX remake | EarthGamer

In this case we refer to Jeff Grubb, from Giant Bomb. In the most recent edition of the podcast from Game Mess Mornings touched on the subject of a remake of one of the company’s classic role-playing titles.

Rumors about a remake of this game started a year ago. What Grubb does is remember a list of games leaked some time ago.

We recommend: Final Fantasy Tactics will have its remaster and they will nerf several characters.

It’s because of what he said ‘most Square Enix video games in [la filtración] are already confirmed or even released…’.

Then he notes ‘[…]except for Final Fantasy IX Remake and Final Fantasy Tactics Remastered’. It’s something that jumps out at you, and Jeff Grubb decided to emphasize it well.

This is why Grubb highlighted ‘I will say that I recently heard once again [que] Final Fantasy IX Remake is real. It is and it is happening.

Fountain: Square Enix.

When could this project be revealed? The known and closest events are two. The first is the Summer Game Fest 2023, which will be on June 8, 2023.

The second is the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase 2023, which will be a few days later, on June 11. The ad could be in either one.

When did Final Fantasy IX come out?

final fantasy ix It originally came out on the first PlayStation and that was on July 7, 2000 in Japan, and America would arrive on November 14 of that same year.

Europe had to wait longer, since its publication was in February 2001. Years later the game was relaunched on iOS and Android, which happened in February 2016, and that year it came to PC.

In September 2017 it arrived on PlayStation 4 and until 2019 it was available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

Fountain: Square Enix.

For many players this game is the last RPG in the saga of final fantasy classic style. It is for the same reason that it has a very loyal fan base and has been waiting for a new version for years.

Right now it’s hard to guess what this developer and publisher is planning with this game. There is the case final fantasy 7, which is reissued in parts. So this may be a way forward for the company.

Apart from final fantasy ix We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.