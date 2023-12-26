Camogli – Appointment next Friday, at 9pm, with a great Disney musical at the Teatro Sociale. The off-schedule event is a real tribute to families and an authentic soundtrack for the holidays, with the most famous songs from Disney films, in a music and dance show suitable for all ages. While waiting to celebrate New Year's Eve at the theater with a show with the possibility of an aperitif – which has already been sold-out for weeks – the Teatro Sociale of Camogli presents an out-of-season event suitable for the atmosphere of the Christmas holidays, especially for children.

Disney Musical Fantasy, a live dance and music show based on the most famous songs from the films Walt Disneycurated for the artistic direction by Susanna Tagliapietra. The choreography is by Giulia Gragnani And Lorenzo Baficofor a journey for adults and children through fairy tales and stories, with music composed by musicians such as Elton John and Phil Collins for “The Lion King” and “Tarzan”. Large musical spaces are entrusted to the romantic and oriental melodies written by Alan Menken, perhaps the greatest composer for the films produced by Walt Disney Pictures: “The Little Mermaid”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “The Newsies”, “Aladdin” , “Pocahontas”, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”, “Hercules” and “Home on the Range”, musically speaking, are his works. He also created the theatrical adaptation of the musical “Beauty and the Beast” on Broadway in 1994, as well as the musicals “Weird Romance” and “A Christmas Carol”, based on the famous story by Charles Dickens. In short, a great guy who is very stimulating to try his hand at. The singers and dancers are accompanied by live music performed by the House of Chaos, formed by Andrea Pallanca on the battery, Fernando Fraticelli on the electric guitar, Jan Schweizer to keyboards and Tiziano Basso on the bass. The chorographies are edited by Giulia Gragnani and Lorenzo Bafico.

Casa del Caos is a project by four young boys from Western Liguria, whose aim is to find their own sound by exploring the most important genres of the music scene of the last century and revisiting them in a modern key with completely new and original songs. Duke Ellington, Oscar Peterson, Fabrizio De André and Pink Floyd these are just some of the big names behind their studio; but for Camogli they focus on the musical heart of Hollywood fantasy.

As for the company, T&M Live, boasts a large repertoire specialized in musicals and an ensemble of over thirty actors, singers and dancers. In the past he has offered the public American-style works, such as Grease and Fame, a festival of highlights from the Broadway scene, but also new works with the enrichment of a live orchestra. The latest productions are a tribute to Webber and a great homage to two great songwriters, Dalla and Battisti, with “A casa di Lucio”. Prices: from 7 euros (under 12) to 20 euros. Reductions are available for under 26s and over 65s, Amici del Teatro Sociale, Coop, Gpm members and for those traveling to the theater by train.