After many doubts and uncertainty, we finally know the classification that it will have The Batman. In case you were not aware, this film will be PG-13, that is, for those over 13 years old or as it is known here in Mexico, Classification B. Many hoped that it would actually have an “adults only” rating, so there is clearly some discontent among the community.

Things started to heat up shortly after their official ranking was released. In social networks, users even began to compare it with the other bat movies like The Dark Knight, which also received this same classification.

The Dark Knight was rated PG-13 and its the best comic book superhero movie of all time. But that doesn’t change the fact that if it was R-rated it would’ve been better. #Thebatman – Ghost FM (@GhosstXO) January 12, 2022

There are also other users defending their director, Matt reeves, saying that the filmmaker has always made films with this classification, but he always takes it to the limit and surely with The batman will not be the exception.

The Batman being a PG-13 is totally expected. I don’t know why y’all are worrying about it being family-friendly when Matt Reeves is known for taking that rating to the absolute limit. It always has been a great sandbox to play in which I’m sure Reeves will fulfill – Aniq (@aniqrahman) January 12, 2022

Do you think that The batman would have been much better with an “adults only” rating? Or do you have faith that this version will meet our expectations? We read you in the comments.

The batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

Editor’s note: I personally have no problem with The Batman receiving this rating as I can’t remember when was the last time I saw an explicit movie of the hero. Apparently in the trailers, Reeves will push this rating to the limit and I think the end result will be excellent.

Via: ComicBook