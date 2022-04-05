Anthony Martial left many again doubts in another match with Sevilla, this time in the Camp Nou and playing as center forward. Disconnected for most of the duel, the Frenchman offered his quality only in drops, made a mistake in some unchecking and shot Ter Stegen too innocently on one of the clearest occasions for the Nervión team, already in the second half.

There is debate about Martial, who before the Real society He heard whistles from the Sánchez-Pizjuán stands, although he shared them with applause. We will have to see what happens against Granada next Friday, and also if Lopetegui continues to place him at the point of attack. Complicated ballot that of the Basque technician. His ownership, at the moment, does not seem to be in danger, among other things because he was promised to play a lot so that he would agree to come on loan from Manchester United. And because his assignment, of around five million euros, it is very expensive.

Lopetegui promised before the txuri-urdines to get the best version of the French striker, who also did not arrive at the Camp Nou, after being asked about the whistles from the stands: “This is elite football and people are sovereign and can express themselves as they feel. As a coach I have to help him to be the best version of him. He is also a professional and he has to do his part and adapt to what we ask of him”.

At the moment, Martial is having a hard time adjusting to the pressure upstairs during phases of the encounters. But perhaps that is his way of understanding the game and so much work on the defensive side is affecting the footballer when it comes to creating chances and transforming them, which is what he came for. Before play in Cornellá against Espanyol, a game that he had to leave in the first half injured, he had scored a goal and provided an assist. He seemed to be on a roll. But since he returned he has not returned to contribute in figures.