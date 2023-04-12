United States.- From surprise to fear, has been the change of reactions that have been had in recent weeks with the advances of the artificial intelligences (AI)and it is that more and more voices are united against the uncontrolled development of these technological tools.

Under this framework, one of the most successful artificial intelligences in recent times has been ChatGPT, which was developed by the American company Open AIand which is being used by the giant Microsoft.

Thus, technology experts have asked that tests with artificial intelligence are stopped for at least 6 monthssince they consider that these can present a danger to humanity if they continue to be uncontrolled.

Along with these calls, some governments have already blocked access to ChatGPT, while other countries are analyzing this measure, and other nations are studying imposing certain rules on it.

In the specific case of Italythe first western country to block the use of OpenAI chatbotthe European administration accused the company of having collected personal and payment data from users, after the company argued that it did so to train the tool.

This is how the question has arisen as to what information ChatGPT collects from people when they use its services, and we will tell you below so that you are aware of it the next time you use it.

What data does ChatGPT AI collect when you use it?

According to the privacy policy published by OpenAI, ChatGPT can analyze the data that is collected each time it is used. ChatGPT or ChatGPT Plusas well as the destination they may have.

Thus, when an account is created to use the chatbot, it is collects personal information such as name, contact information, as well as connection data such as your own browser or IP addresspoints Genbeta.

Meanwhile, all the messages that are written and the actions that the user performs while using the tool with AI are also collected. This is how the company gathers all the interactions associating them with the names of the users that have previously been capturedwith the aim of carrying out research tasks or analyzing the services provided.

For its part, another of the things that have been criticized the most is the fact that the data collected by ChatGPT does not remain on the OpenAI servers, but rather are delivered by third-party services “without prior notice”. That is, they are transferred to vendors and providers of different services.

Likewise, it has emerged that the AI ​​can collect browsing information from the Internet user, even after they have entered the platform with the purpose of knowing where they have gone after writing a message in the chatbot.