Iain Duncan Smith is considered a hardliner by the British Conservatives. Last February, shortly after Brexit, he stated that the EU was on its way to becoming “the sick man in the world”. The former chairman of the London ruling party said that the community of 27 EU countries was overregulated and economically weak.

At that time, Duncan Smith could not have foreseen that the Corona crisis would plunge Great Britain into the worst economic crisis in 300 years. But anyone who thinks that Duncan Smith would appear meek in view of the devastating numbers is wrong.

The latest tirade from the Tory politician is directed against Joe Biden. The US presidential candidate had declared that in view of the threatened breach of international law by London, Great Britain could not count on the long-awaited free trade agreement with the US – provided that Biden wins the presidential election in November.

Commenting on this, Duncan Smith said, “We don’t need lessons on the Peace Treaty for Northern Ireland from Mr Biden.” The Good Friday Agreement of 1998 put an end to a decade-long civil war in Northern Ireland and opened borders between Northern Ireland and the rest of the Emerald Isle.

In keeping with the Good Friday Agreement, Biden had demanded that Great Britain should prevent a “hard border” in what was once a civil war region. However, it is precisely this principle that could be shaken if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were to bring his controversial internal market law through parliament.

EU exit treaty aims to prevent “hard border” in Ireland

The proposed law, which sparked violent protests from the EU, is in stark contrast to the EU exit treaty that Johnson signed. The Single Market Act is intended to enable goods and services to be transferred between Britain and Northern Ireland without controls after January 1, 2021. At this point, Great Britain will leave the EU internal market and the customs union at the end of the current transition phase.

However, the current Withdrawal Agreement allows controls between both sides of the Irish Sea within the UK in certain cases. The reason: The exit agreement provides that the rules of the EU internal market continue to apply in Northern Ireland. This precaution is intended to ensure that even if controls are no longer on the Irish island in the future.

Johnson can count on a majority of 80 MPs

The third reading of the law is due to take place in the House of Commons in London early next week. Johnson can rely on a majority of 80 MPs in the lower house. But even if the Single Market Act gets through in the House of Commons, the British prime minister cannot sit back and relax. Because in the upper house, which also has to give its approval, a considerable resistance is looming.

The “House of Lords” cannot prevent legislative proposals, but it can delay the passage and suggest changes.

One of the members of the House of Lords who are extremely critical of Johnson’s law to annul the EU Withdrawal Treaty is the conservative William Hague. The former foreign minister argues that Britain could not criticize the leadership in Beijing for the controversial security law if London itself violated international law with the single market law.